Serbian University of Defense reps visit Azerbaijan’s elite military institutions (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4.​ A delegation led by the Vice-rector for international military and inter-university cooperation of Serbia's Belgrade University of Defense, Colonel Srdjan Ljubojević, visited the National Defense University, Military Institute named after Heydar Aliyev, and Military Lyceum named after Jamshid Nakhchivanski, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

During the meeting at National Defense University, Deputy Rector of the National Defense University for Science - Rector of the Military Scientific Research Institute Major General Arif Hasanov expressed satisfaction with seeing them in Azerbaijan.

Major General Arif Hasanov noted that cooperation between Azerbaijan and Serbia in the field of military education is steadily ongoing and highlighted that these relations are reflected in the mutual exchange of experience.

Then the delegation was presented with a briefing on the National Defense University’s establishment history, educational system, goals and objectives.

During the meeting, the sides also discussed the current state and prospects of the work carried out between the two countries in the field of military education.

Following the meeting, the delegation from Serbia visited the Military History Museum of Azerbaijan.

The guests were provided with information about the ancient military history of Azerbaijan, military traditions, and military exhibits reflecting various periods of our history.

The next day, representatives of the Serbian University of Defense visited the National Defense University’s Military Institute named after Heydar Aliyev and Military Lyceum named after Jamshid Nakhchivanski.

Here, the guests visited the Heydar Aliyev Museum and got acquainted with a photo corner showcasing the life and political activities of the Great Leader.

Then, the guests were briefed on the history, the main areas of activity, and upcoming tasks of the Institute and Lyceum.

Following the briefings, questions of mutual interest were answered.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel