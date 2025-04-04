Gas export from Azerbaijan to Italy hits new milestone in 2024

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4. Last year, Italy was supplied with 9.7 bcm of Azerbaijani gas, Azerbaijan's Minister of Energy, Parviz Shahbazov, said in a post on his official X page, Trend reports.

"We discussed the priorities of our Gas Supply, Energy Cooperation, as well as issues related to the meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission with Vannia Gava, Deputy Minister of the Environment and Energy Security of the Italian Republic. Last year, Italy was supplied with 9.7 bcm of Azerbaijani gas," the post reads.

