Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan debate dev't of transport and energy corridors

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, April 4. The President of Turkmenistan, Serdar Berdimuhamedov met with President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and discussed priority aspects of further cooperation,Trend reports, citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The talks took place on the sidelines of the first "Central Asia – European Union" summit.

The leaders highlighted the high level of trust and mutual support in their bilateral relations, which are actively developing in key areas such as agriculture, electricity generation, oil and gas, and the chemical industry.

Special attention was given to the development of transport and energy corridors, enhancing regional cooperation, and joint efforts to ensure sustainable development and stability in Central Asia.

In conclusion, the leaders expressed confidence that the current summit would open new opportunities for expanding cooperation between the countries of the region and the European Union.

Overall, Turkmenistan continues to occupy a prominent position among Uzbekistan's key trading partners, as evidenced by the substantial bilateral trade volume. The trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan reached $110 million from January through February 2025.