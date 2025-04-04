President of Tajikistan lauds EU support for CASA-1000 energy project

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, April 4. The president of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon highly appreciated the assistance of the EU in creating infrastructure for the transmission of electricity to South Asia through the CASA-1000 transmission line, Trend reports via the press service of the head of state.

According to information, he said at the EU-Central Asia Summit in Samarkand.

“For Tajikistan, the energy sector, namely renewable energy sources, which includes hydropower, is relevant not only to meet national socio-economic needs, but also to further develop regional cooperation,” Emomali Rahmon said.

Rahmon emphasized that the EU is successfully involved in the implementation of the Nurek, Sebzor and Kairakkum hydropower projects in Tajikistan.

The President also noted that Tajikistan plans to increase the share of electricity produced from solar and wind sources to 10 percent of the total electricity production in the country by 2030.

“We intend, based on the Strategy for the Development of Green Economy, to ensure full production of electricity from renewable sources in the country by 2032, and to turn Tajikistan into a green country by 2037,” Rahmon noted.

The President also reminded that the first High Level International Conference on Glacier Protection is scheduled to be held in Dushanbe at the end of May this year.

Under the CASA-1000 project, green electricity will be exported in summer from Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan to Afghanistan and Pakistan. The total cost of the project is more than $1.2 billion. CASA-1000 is financed by the World Bank, European Investment Bank, European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, Islamic Development Bank, and other international partners.

The construction works under the CASA-1000 project in Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan were completed in 2025. Construction works are also expected to be completed in Pakistan in August 2025 and in Afghanistan in 2027.