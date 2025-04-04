Bosnia and Herzegovina committed to expanding gas infrastructure - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4. Bosnia and Herzegovina is dedicated to expanding gasification across the country, Minister of Foreign Trade and Economic Relations Staša Košarac stated at the 11th Ministerial Meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council and the 3rd Ministerial Meeting of the Green Energy Advisory Council in Baku, Trend reports.

"Gasification of Republika Srpska and the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina is a key priority at all levels of government. Our main goal is to ensure energy stability and security by advancing the decarbonization process. We remain committed to developing gas infrastructure, expanding interconnections, and making natural gas more accessible to both citizens and businesses," he said.

The ministerial meetings, held on April 4 in Baku, bring together representatives from 24 countries, including Azerbaijan and the European Union, as well as seven international financial institutions and 42 energy companies. Ministers, deputy ministers, and other senior officials are also in attendance.

During the discussions, several agreements related to green energy are expected to be signed.