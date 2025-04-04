UK eager to work with Azerbaijan to ensure Europe's energy security - ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4.​ The UK looks forward to working with Azerbaijan to ensure Europe's energy security, the UK Ambassador Fergus Auld wrote on X, Trend reports.

"The 11th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council and the 3rd Ministerial Meeting of the Green Energy Advisory Council are important platforms for energy discussions. The UK appreciates Azerbaijan's reliable role in ensuring Europe's energy security at this difficult time and looks forward to working together," the diplomat said.

Baku is hosting the 11th Ministerial Meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council and the 3rd Ministerial Meeting of the Green Energy Advisory Council.

The event is attended by representatives from 24 countries, including Azerbaijan and the European Union, seven international financial institutions, and 42 energy companies. Ministers, deputy ministers, and other high-level officials are participating in the event.

The program includes an opening session followed by a Ministerial Session, as well as plenary discussions on the Southern Gas Corridor's progress and future steps, as well as Green Energy Projects and Green Energy Corridors.

Additionally, the 2nd Ministerial Meeting on the Green Electricity Transmission and Trade Project between Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Georgia, and Bulgaria is taking place, alongside an informal steering committee meeting on the Caspian-Black Sea-Europe Green Energy Corridor and an EU-Azerbaijan roundtable on offshore wind power development.

Documents related to green energy are expected to be signed during the event.

At the conclusion, a press conference will be held to discuss the outcomes of both the 11th Ministerial Meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council and the 3rd Ministerial Meeting of the Green Energy Advisory Council.

The Ministerial Meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council has been held regularly since February 2015.

