Azerbaijan's Baku set to host international carpet festival

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4. The International Carpet Festival will be held in Baku from May 2nd to May 4th, 2025, in the historic Icherisheher (Inner City), Trend reports.

Organized by the Icherisheher State Historical-Architectural Reserve and Azerkhalcha OJSC, with support from the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO), the festival aims to promote Azerbaijani carpet weaving art globally, showcasing its rich heritage and future development prospects. The event will also provide an opportunity to learn from the skills and experiences of carpet artisans from around the world.

The festival will open on May 2nd with the International Carpet Forum, which will bring together leading specialists, designers, manufacturers, and researchers from the carpet industry. The forum will feature plenary sessions, panel discussions, B2B meetings, and special sessions for young scholars.

The festival will continue on May 3-4 through the historic streets of Icherisheher. Ancient caravanserais and squares will host carpet exhibitions, master classes, interactive theater performances, and musical events. Representatives from various countries will present their carpet weaving traditions, and national pavilions will showcase the distinctiveness of their cultures.

The festival coincides with the 25th anniversary of the inclusion of Icherisheher in the UNESCO World Heritage List and the 15th anniversary of the inclusion of Azerbaijan's traditional carpet weaving art in the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage List.

Throughout the festival, exclusive exhibitions, master classes, interactive events, concert programs, and educational activities for children will be organized, all dedicated to the art of carpet weaving.

For more information about the festival and to participate, visit the official website at bakucarpetfest.az. For inquiries, you can contact [email protected].

We invite everyone to Icherisheher to celebrate and preserve the rich tradition of carpet artistry, sharing its beauty with the world!

