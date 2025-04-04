President Tokayev calls for strengthened educational co-op between Kazakhstan, EU

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 4. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposed developing the "Erasmus+ for Central Asia" program, with a focus on training specialists in priority sectors such as artificial intelligence, water resource management, biotechnology, and others, during his speech at the "Central Asia – European Union" summit in Samarkand, Trend reports.

In his speech, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev paid special attention to digital technologies and the development of artificial intelligence.



"Kazakhstan is actively investing in these areas. Earlier this year, an International Advisory Council on Artificial Intelligence was established under the President of Kazakhstan. A program to train 100,000 IT specialists is being implemented in the country. A high-tech center, Alem. AI is being created in Astana to support innovation, startup creation, and research in this field. We have also launched a Venture Fund to accelerate the development of artificial intelligence. Through the Team Europe initiative, the European Union is supporting Central Asian countries in developing cooperation in digital technologies. Kazakhstan is ready for collaboration and experience sharing. In this regard, I propose launching the 'Central Asia – European Union' Innovation Campus at Astana Hub," said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Tokayev underscored that the EU has always been an important partner for Kazakhstan in science and education.

"Our countries are actively cooperating within the frameworks of Erasmus+, Horizon Europe, and other initiatives. The opening of more than thirty branches of foreign universities in Kazakhstan is helping to promote useful academic knowledge in our country. We are interested in further receiving grants and scholarships, and such programs are already being implemented in cooperation with several European countries," added the President.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also noted the importance of international security and stability as a key factor for sustainable development. He emphasized that Kazakhstan is firmly committed to a balanced foreign policy, expanding cooperation with all interested countries and major organizations, including the EU.

Reminding of the growing global instability, the President called for restraint and responsibility in assessing the complex events occurring in the world. On the 80th anniversary of the United Nations, he urged all countries to focus efforts on upholding the UN Charter and universally recognized principles of international law and to support the work of UN Secretary-General António Guterres.

In conclusion, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev thanked the participants of the event and European partners for supporting the initiative to create the UN Regional Center for Sustainable Development Goals for Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty. In his view, this Center will effectively contribute to the advancement of the universal "Agenda 2030" and help address pressing social, economic, and environmental issues in the region.

Today, the “Central Asia – European Union” summit took place in Samarkand, Uzbekistan. The “Central Asia – European Union” summit is an important diplomatic meeting where cooperation issues between the Central Asian countries (Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan) and the European Union are discussed. These summits are usually held to strengthen political, economic, and cultural ties between the two regions.