Uzbekistan proposes to ink Central Asia-EU partnership deal

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4. We propose to sign a comprehensive Partnership and Cooperation Agreement between the countries of Central Asia and the European Union, the President of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev said during the first Central Asia-European Union summit in Samarkand, Trend reports.

"We consider it important to develop and take comprehensive measures on the practical implementation of this document. I am sure that our strategic partnership should include specific decisions, projects, and programs," he said.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev noted that over the past seven years, the trade turnover between Central Asian countries and the EU has increased several times, reaching 54 billion euros. Interaction between the regions continues to expand, and ministerial meetings, forums, and conferences are regularly held.

The President also supported the initiative to hold regular meetings of foreign ministers to coordinate the international and regional agenda, expand inter-parliamentary ties, and establish the Central Asia-EU Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation Forum, the first meeting of which is scheduled for the fall in Uzbekistan.

Furthermore, he supported the initiative to hold the summit every two years and expressed Uzbekistan's readiness to serve as Secretariat until the next meeting.