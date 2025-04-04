ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 4. The action plan for the development of humanitarian cooperation for 2025 was signed by the Minister of Culture of Kazakhstan, Aida Balaeva, and the head of the Federal Agency for Youth Affairs of the Russian Federation, Grigori Gurov, Trend reports.



The plan is packed to the gills with more than 30 events spanning volunteerism, sports, street cultures, media, youth entrepreneurship, and a smorgasbord of other areas.



"For us, it is important that the plan covers various areas, including volunteer work and engagement with youth in a broader sense," said Grigory Gurov.

Previously, it was disclosed that the chief of the Russian governmental framework, Dmitri Grigorenko, alongside the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, Olzhas Bektenov, engaged in discussions surrounding artificial intelligence, digital transformation, and cutting-edge development strategies.

