Kazakhstan's energy strategy prioritizes innovation and sustainable development

Photo: Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4. Kazakhstan's energy policy aims to support innovation and sustainable development, said the country's Deputy Minister of Energy Sungat Esimkhanov during the 11th ministerial meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council and the 3rd ministerial meeting of the Green Energy Advisory Council in Baku, Trend reports.

"Kazakhstan's energy policy focuses on fostering innovation and sustainable development. We are creating favorable conditions for investment in green energy and modernizing gas infrastructure, which will help reduce emissions and improve energy efficiency," he said.

On April 4, Baku is hosting the 11th ministerial meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council and the 3rd ministerial meeting of the Green Energy Advisory Council.

Representatives from 24 countries, including Azerbaijan and the European Union, 7 international financial institutions, and 42 energy companies are attending the event. Ministers, deputy ministers, and other high-ranking officials will also be present.

Documents related to green energy are expected to be signed during the meeting.