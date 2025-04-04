Swiss-minted train refreshes Baku-Gabala-Baku route in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4. The train operating on the Baku-Gabala-Baku route will be replaced with a new Swiss-made "FLIRT" train, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijan Railways CJSC.

Starting from April 5, the train will depart from Baku to Gabala on Saturdays and from Gabala to Baku on Sundays, following the regular schedule.

"The new single-story train, equipped with the latest safety systems, includes a bar car, spaces for bicycle transportation, inclusive travel features, and much more. The schedule can be accessed on our website or via the Azerbaijan Railways Mobile application," the CJSC said.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel