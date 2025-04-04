Uzbekistan's Mirziyoyev vows to rev up greenhouse gas emissions cut commitment

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4. Uzbekistan will make every effort to meet its greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets ahead of schedule, aiming for a reduction of 35 percent under the Paris Agreement, said the country's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Trend reports.

At the climate forum during the "EU-Central Asia" summit in Samarkand, Mirziyoyev laid his cards on the table, emphasizing that Uzbekistan is rolling up its sleeves and making strides toward a resource-efficient and environmentally friendly economic model, with a spotlight on the development of green energy.

"In the next five years, the country plans to increase the share of energy generated from renewable sources to 54%. This will reduce greenhouse gas emissions by nearly 16 million tons," he said.

The president also emphasized that Uzbekistan will not stop at what has been achieved. Specifically, he proposed the establishment of the Secretariat of the European Union's "Water-Energy-Climate Change" initiative in Tashkent. This body would focus on mobilizing financing, technology, and expertise for environmentally sustainable projects.

"Additionally, within the framework of our shared strategic goals, the 'Green Development Concept' for the region will be presented at the forum. I am confident that its adoption and subsequent implementation will lay a strong foundation for environmentally oriented development in Central Asia," Mirziyoyev added.

