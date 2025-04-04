EU, Central Asia forge strong green energy alliance to tackle climate change

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, April 4. Today, Central Asia and Europe agreed on a new strategic partnership centered on climate security, said President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, during the Climate Forum in Samarkand, Trend reports.

"Climate adaptation is a crucial part of our Global Gateway investment agenda. For instance, we are creating a new green belt around the Aral Sea. We are helping Central Asia's farmers adapt to a drier climate, using technology to save water and monitor its usage. This is the same transition many farmers in the European Union are also undergoing. European farmers, for example, are now exploring innovative solutions, such as using satellites to monitor soil," she said.

In her speech, Ursula von der Leyen also touched on the global transition to clean energy.

"Together, we can accelerate the global transition to clean energy. Last year, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, and Kyrgyzstan joined our global pledge to double energy efficiency and triple renewable energy capacity by 2030. In January, we launched the Global Energy Transition Forum, which aims to keep the momentum of this agreement and, importantly, translate these goals into concrete projects that we must deliver on the ground," added the President of the European Commission.

In conclusion, she expressed hope that all countries in the region will join this effort, as every Central Asian country has vast potential for sustainable energy. This is why the European Union is investing in clean energy across the region, to generate enough energy not only for the countries themselves but also to export across Central Asia.