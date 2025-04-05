Georgian President, PM attend Novruz celebration in nation's Marneuli

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 5. Marneuli City Hall in Georgia organized a Novruz celebration event attended by Georgian President Mikheil Kavelashvili, Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, Speaker of Parliament Shalva Papuashvili, and other official figures, the State Committee for Diaspora Affairs told Trend.

According to the Committee, the Georgian Azerbaijani Integration Center also participated in the event

The center presented gifts to the president and prime minister, which included plaques featuring the Marneuli coat of arms, created by members of the “Robotics” club using a 3D printer. The Speaker of Parliament was also presented with a piece of artwork from the center's art club. Officials later visited an exhibition of handmade works by the members of the Georgian Azerbaijani Integration Movement (GAIM) at the Azerbaijan corner.

Another Novruz event took place at the Georgian Azerbaijani Integration Center in Marneuli, where students from Georgian and English language groups delivered speeches in both languages. A gymnastics club performance was followed by a dance routine. The key characters of the celebration, Bahar gizi, Kosa, and Kechal, added color to the festivities with their egg battle and entertaining the children. The event continued with poems and songs. At the end of the celebration, the Executive Director of GAIM, Murad Muradov, congratulated the participants and wished them prosperity and happiness.

Novruz was also celebrated in the Gabal village of the Lagodekhi district, where various sports competitions and folk celebrations took place, organized by the Gabal Development Center. The event began with horse races in the morning and ended with a concert program. Athletes from various regions of Georgia competed in wrestling, marathon, kickboxing, football, and volleyball. The winners were awarded trophies, certificates, and cash prizes. The head of the center, Yaver Mammadov, expressed gratitude to the Lagodekhi Municipality for their support in organizing the event. The celebration continued with traditional Novruz customs, recitations of patriotic poems, and performances of songs and dances.

