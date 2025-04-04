Southern Gas Corridor - excellent example of joint efforts to achieve shared goals – Georgian deputy minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4. The Southern Gas Corridor is an excellent example of joint efforts to achieve shared goals, said Georgia’s Deputy Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development, Vakhtang Tsintsadze, Trend reports.

He made the remarks during the 11th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting and the 3rd Green Energy Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting in Baku.

"Georgia’s energy strategy aligns with global sustainable development goals, emphasizing our commitment to reducing carbon emissions while ensuring energy security. Supporting the optimal development of Georgia’s abundant water, wind, and solar energy resources is crucial for advancing the renewable energy sector. For this reason, we actively support investments in green energy infrastructure. Alongside the Southern Gas Corridor, the Black Sea Submarine Energy Cable project is an excellent example of our joint efforts to achieve shared goals,” noted Tsintsadze.

The 11th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting and the 3rd Green Energy Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting are underway in Baku.

The event brings together 24 countries, including Azerbaijan and the European Union, 7 international financial institutions and 42 energy companies. Ministers, deputy ministers and other high-level representatives will participate in the event.

Documents related to green energy are scheduled to be signed during the meeting.