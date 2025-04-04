Bulgaria supports further dev’t of partnership within Southern Gas Corridor - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4. Bulgaria supports the further development of partnership relations within the Southern Gas Corridor, said Bulgarian Minister of Energy Zhecho Stankov, Trend reports.

He made the remarks during the 11th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting and the 3rd Green Energy Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting in Baku.

"Bulgaria pursues a consistent policy in the development of gas infrastructure. This policy serves the goals of coordinated interaction within national and European objectives, the formation of a unified pan-European gas market, and ensuring reliable and diversified supply. We reaffirm our commitment to further developing partnership relations within the Southern Gas Corridor," Stankov said.

On 4 April, Baku hosts the 11th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting and the 3rd Green Energy Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting.

The event brings together 24 countries, including Azerbaijan and the European Union, 7 international financial institutions and 42 energy companies. Ministers, deputy ministers and other high-level representatives will participate in the event.

Documents related to green energy are scheduled to be signed during the meeting.