Cooperation between Parliament of Azerbaijan and Inter-Parliamentary Union discussed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4. As part of her working visit to Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis, met Friday with Martin Chungong, Secretary General of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), the press service of Milli Majlis says, Trend reports.

The discussions focused on the cooperation between the Azerbaijani parliament and IPU. They described the IPU as an effective platform for international cooperation.

Speaker Sahiba Gafarova underscored that the Milli Majlis, collaborating with international parliamentary organizations bilaterally as well as in multilateral formats, places great importance on enhancing its ties with the IPU. The officials noted that successful joint implementation of several events provides opportunities for furthering bilateral partnership.

They praised Azerbaijan’s active and high-level interaction with the IPU, expressing satisfaction with the fact that members of the Milli Majlis are present in the governing bodies of the Organization.

Additionally, the meeting saw discussions on the current regional situation and the normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Noting that the talks regarding the text of the peace agreement had been completed, Speaker Sahiba Gafarova said that as the next step Armenia must amend its Constitution and remove the provision, containing the territorial claims against Azerbaijan.

Moreover, the Minsk Group, which has lost its relevance, must be dissolved now that Azerbaijan has liberated its territories.

According to Gafarova, if Armenia wants to sign the peace treaty, it must accept these two legitimate conditions put forward by Azerbaijan.

The meeting also deliberated on the collaboration between the IPU and the Parliamentary Network of the Non-Aligned Movement. Martin Chungong lauded the activity of the NAM Parliamentary Network, underscoring the importance of the collaboration between the Network and the IPU.

They also exchanged views on the role of parliamentary diplomacy in the system of international relations and its contribution to addressing a range of issues, as well as matters of mutual concern.