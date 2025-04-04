Turkmenistan invites EU to intensify dialogue on green energy

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, April 4. "We consider the European Union as a prospective partner on key climate agenda issues," said President of Turkmenistan, Serdar Berdimuhamedov, during the Samarkand Climate Forum in Uzbekistan, Trend reports.

"The foundation of our cooperation lies in our shared commitment to vital international conventions, treaties, and agreements, primarily the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change and the Paris Agreement," he added.

Berdimuhamedov noted that methane emission mitigation and flaring optimization are pivotal to global decarbonization strategies, particularly within the upstream oil and gas domain.

"An essential issue is decarbonization and the reduction of methane emissions. Turkmenistan has recently made significant practical strides in this area. In 2023, we established a commission to reduce methane emissions. In December of that year, Turkmenistan officially joined the Global Methane Pledge. The government also adopted a roadmap for Turkmenistan’s international cooperation with foreign countries and international organizations to reduce methane emissions into the atmosphere. As a result, by the end of 2024, methane emissions in Turkmenistan had been reduced by 11 percent, surpassing the planned target," the president stated.

Berdimuhamedov pointed out that a key piece of the puzzle in cooperation is the roll-out of environmental initiatives in Turkmenistan, which carry weight both regionally and on the world stage. These include the establishment of a regional climate technology center and the development of a program for transitioning to a circular economy.

“We rely on the EU’s support in the implementation of these initiatives. The EU’s priorities for partnership include a green transition in energy, industry, transportation, and other key sectors related to production and essential services. We invite the European Union to engage in substantive and long-term cooperation, proposing the intensification of dialogue on green issues,” he emphasized.

"Speaking of pressing issues, I would like to particularly highlight the matter of water management. This is of critical importance for our region. Here, technological and methodological support from the European Union could positively influence the resolution of existing challenges. Turkmenistan’s stance on water policy in the region is well-known. These issues should be addressed based on three key principles: compliance with international law, mutual respect for interests, and the involvement of international organizations, primarily the United Nations," concluded Berdimuhamedov.

