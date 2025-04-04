EU, Uzbekistan set to organize investment forum for Middle Corridor growth

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4. In 2025, Uzbekistan will host a joint investment forum with the European Union, said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, as she addressed the EU-Central Asia summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, Trend reports.

"I’m pleased to announce that a new investment forum will be held in Uzbekistan in 2025. It will attract private funding for the Middle Corridor and help us assess the progress made," she said.

Von der Leyen highlighted Central Asia’s critical role in global trade, calling it the "heart of Eurasia."

"Last year, we allocated 10 billion euros to develop the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor. This will cut travel time for land transport between Europe and Central Asia in half, down to 15 days. Additionally, the corridor will create new business opportunities and enhance trade connections, both between Europe and Central Asia and within the region," she added.