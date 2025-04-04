President of Gambia congratulates President Ilham Aliyev on Ramadan holiday

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4. President of the Republic of Gambia Adama Barrow sends a congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency,

On the occasion of the Holy month of Ramadan, I am honored to extend my warmest greetings to you, your government, and the people of the Republic of Azerbaijan, on behalf of the people and the Government of the Republic of the Gambia and on my own behalf. May this blessed month bring you, your family, and the brotherly people of Azerbaijan, abundance, peace, prosperity, and spiritual fulfillment.

Ramadan is a time of spiritual reflection, devotion, and compassion. It is a moment to strengthen our faith, seek the mercy of the Almighty, and renew our commitment to serving humanity. As we observe this sacred month, may the Almighty Allah shower His countless blessings upon the entire Muslim Ummah.

While renewing my best wishes, please accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration and esteem.