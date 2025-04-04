Azerbaijani, Russian FMs exchange congratulatory letters on 33 years of diplomatic ties

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4. April 4 marks 33 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani MFA.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov exchanged congratulatory letters on this occasion.

We present the text of the letter addressed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

“Dear Sergey Lavrov,

Accept warm congratulations on the 33rd anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation.

Over the past decades, bilateral relations between our countries, based on common historical values, mutual respect and trust, as well as taking into account each other's interests, have been successfully developing and have grown from strategic partnership to allied interaction.

Undoubtedly, regular political dialogue at the highest level, being an important factor in the progressive development of cooperation, has always set the tone for comprehensive Azerbaijani-Russian interaction.

The signing of the Declaration of Allied Cooperation on February 22, 2022, marked the transition of interstate relations to a qualitatively new level and created a solid basis for long-term cooperation in various fields.

To date, allied interaction, characterized by intensive bilateral contacts, continues to be fruitfully strengthened. A clear example is the steady growth of trade turnover, the expansion of the legal framework, as well as the successful implementation of joint projects and initiatives. The expansion of cultural and humanitarian ties and interregional cooperation occupies a special place in the bilateral agenda.

Undoubtedly, close cooperation in the line of foreign policy departments contributes to the strengthening of allied interaction on a wide range of issues of mutual interest.

I am convinced that Azerbaijani-Russian relations will continue to be comprehensively deepened and filled with new content in the interests of our states and peoples.

Kindly accept, Minister, the assurances of my highest consideration”.

The text of the letter from the Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation can be found at the following link.