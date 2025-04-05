EU to allocate €12 billion for economic development of Central Asian countries

SAMARKAND, Uzbekistan, April 5. The European Union plans to allocate €12 billion for the development of the economies of Central Asian countries, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said at the Central Asia-European Union summit, Trend reports.

"Today I am proud to announce a Global Gateway Investment Package worth EUR 12 billion. It will bring together investments from our Union and Member States. We call it a Team Europe approach. And it will launch a new pipeline of projects to Central Asia. This is truly the start of a new era in our ancient friendship," she said.

According to her, these funds will be used to develop infrastructure, transport corridors and green energy.

The President of the European Commission noted that the funding will cover projects in the areas of transport, logistics, energy modernization and digitalization.