Bulgarian energy minister talks on significance of new electricity corridor project with Azerbaijan (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4. Today we signed a Memorandum of Understanding with colleagues from Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Georgia for a new electricity corridor, bringing electricity from the Caspian region to the southeastern part of Europe, Bulgaria, and our neighbors, Romania, Hungary, Zhecho Stankov, Bulgaria’s Minister of Energy, told Trend on the sidelines of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council’s meeting in Baku.

“After having a long-term contract of delivering gas from Azerbaijan Gas Supply Company to Bulgaria, now to get the opportunity to extend this experience also in the electricity sector. That means that in the long-term perspective, we're going to deliver not only cheap gas from the Azerbaijan Gas Supply Company to Bulgaria, but also cheap electricity from wind and solar from this region to the southeastern part of Europe,” he said.

Talking about the Black Sea Cable project, Stankov noted that it is an additional project to what was signed today.

“That's something which Bulgaria, at the moment, shows interest to join. At the moment, the intergovernmental agreement is signed by Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania, and Hungary. During a meeting a month ago in Hungary, we showed our interest to join it. And we see also a big perspective there. Of course, the environmental impact assessment is very important related to the European legislation. Bulgaria, Greece, and Romania sent a special letter to Commissioner Jorgensen because of the high energy prices in our region, as we're not well connected to the mid and west part of Europe. That's why additional quantities of electricity will affect very positively our consumers,” the minister said.