Azerbaijan welcomes adoption of resolution on land-mine victims - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4. As an original co-sponsor Azerbaijan welcomes the adoption of the resolution “The Impact of Anti-Personnel Mines on the Full Enjoyment of All Human Rights” at HRC58, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry wrote on its X page, Trend reports.

The ministry state that adopted today, on International Day for Mine Awareness and Assistance in Mine Action the resolution paves the way for taking global mine action to historically new level through recognizing and restoring affected human rights of millions of land-mine victims globally.

"As the country affected by massive contamination of landmines and other ERWs as a result of 3 decades-long occupation of its territories by Armenia, Azerbaijan will continue its efforts at national and international levels to ensure “respect for obligations under international human rights and humanitarian laws” in respect to rights of land mine victims.

We also underscore importance of the call in the resolution upon States “to cooperate effectively to address the impact of anti-personnel mines on the protection and promotion of all human rights by, inter alia, accelerating demining efforts”.

Fulfillment of this call as well as obligations under humanitarian law requires State to also share accurate information to help mapping the landmine planted areas, which is instrumental for protection of civilian population in particular in post-conflict settings.

In this regard we once again call on Armenian side to respect its obligations under international human right and humanitarian law and share accurate information on land mines massively planted on the territory of Azerbaijan during the occupation.

We will also continue our efforts to support international cooperation to ensure practical steps on restoring rights of LMVs in full and strengthening victim assistance," the ministry said.