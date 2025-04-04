Israel National News praises Azerbaijan's will without foreign interference

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4. In a recent article titled "The Importance of the US-Israel-Azerbaijan Strategic Partnership" published in Israeli outlet Israel National News, Rachel Avraham, a prominent political analyst, journalist, and founder and CEO of the Don Gracia Center for Diplomacy, criticized the growing trend of external powers attempting to interfere in Azerbaijan’s independent decision-making, Trend reports.

"Azerbaijan is a country that acts in all directions, never hesitating or being pressured to annoy any regional power, and sticks to its course of managing its affairs without external interference. Thus, we can witness Azerbaijan hosting peace talks with Armenia under the mediation of the European Union while simultaneously operating within the Eurasian Economic Union under Russia's patronage," the article said.

The article analyzes the visit of Steve Witkoff, the US special representative for the Middle East, to Baku and underscores that Azerbaijan’s constructive relationship with the West and Israel is not mere rhetoric. Azerbaijan, which has long recognized the State of Israel and opened an embassy there, has significantly contributed to Europe's energy security by establishing extensive energy trade relations with the European Union. With this in mind, it becomes clear that Azerbaijan holds an ideal position as a regional mediator. The country maintains normal relations with its neighbors, cooperates constructively with the West, and upholds strong ties with Israel. Consequently, it is entirely logical that Azerbaijan would serve as a mediator between Russia and the US, as well as Iran and Israel. In this context, the US strategy of officially recognizing Azerbaijan as a regional mediator could help pave the way for a more stable future in the region.

The author suggests that Witkoff’s visit likely aims to enhance Azerbaijan’s ability to navigate the complex web of interests in the region while identifying new areas of influence where it can contribute to regional peace. The visit demonstrates that the US is now working through alliances founded on clear, mutual interests, ready to offer each side what it seeks in exchange for peace and committed cooperation. “We can only hope that the US’s practical approach, coupled with Azerbaijan’s adeptness in navigating conflicting yet parallel channels, will bring peace and security to the region,” the Israeli journalist concludes.

For a detailed read, the full article can be accessed here: https://www.israelnationalnews.com/news/406104.

