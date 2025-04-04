We urge int'l community to back Azerbaijan's demining efforts - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4.​ We call on the international community to support Azerbaijan’s demining efforts, the statement of the Azerbaijani MFA on X said, Trend reports.

''On 4 April – International Day for Mine Awareness and Assistance in Mine Action – we highlight once again the serious threat posed by landmines in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories.

As a result of Armenia’s decades-long occupation and indiscriminate use of landmines, 388 Azerbaijani citizens have been killed or injured since 2020. Landmines contaminating the liberated territories continue to endanger civilian lives, obstruct the return of former internally displaced persons, and hinder reconstruction and development.

We call on the international community to support Azerbaijan’s demining efforts and to hold Armenia accountable for its violations of international humanitarian law'' the publication reads.

Azerbaijan remains committed and steadfast to ensure a mine-free, safe, and prosperous future for its people.