Azerbaijani gas - part of the solution for enhancing energy security in both Serbia and wider region

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4. Azerbaijani gas has now become part of the solution for enhancing energy security in both Serbia and wider region, said the Acting Deputy Minister for Oil and Gas at the Ministry of Mining and Energy of Serbia Saša Koković, Trend reports.

He made the remarks during the 11th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting and the 3rd Green Energy Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting in Baku.

“The Azerbaijani gas, which has long been recognized as part of the solution for diversifying gas supply to Europe, has now become part of the solution for enhancing energy security in both Serbia and the wider region through the construction of the Serbia-Bulgaria gas interconnector,” he said.

Koković noted that in the near future, Serbia expects that its strategic partnership with Azerbaijan will deepen through the implementation of the project for the construction of a gas-fired thermal power plant in Serbia.

“This also relies on infrastructure connections with the Southern Gas Corridor. Serbia is open to cooperation with countries in our region, as well as with partners from Central Asia, within various initiatives and projects aimed at increasing energy security and ensuring continuous supply,” he added.

The 11th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting and the 3rd Green Energy Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting are underway in Baku.

The event brings together 24 countries, including Azerbaijan and the European Union, 7 international financial institutions and 42 energy companies. Ministers, deputy ministers and other high-level representatives will participate in the event.

Documents related to green energy are scheduled to be signed during the meeting.