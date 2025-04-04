Uzbekistan, UN-Habitat agree on roadmap for practical co-op on sustainable urban dev't

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 4. Uzbekistan and the UN-Habitat agree to adopt a roadmap for practical cooperation, outlining the next steps in their collaborative efforts toward urban sustainability, Trend reports.

The news follows a meeting between President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev with UN Deputy Secretary-General and Executive Director of the UN-Habitat Programme Anaclaudia Rossbach during the Climate Forum in Samarkand.

The meeting focused on strengthening Uzbekistan's partnership with the United Nations in the areas of sustainable urban development, infrastructure modernization, and improving the quality of life for citizens.

Anaclaudia Rossbach praised the ongoing urbanization reforms in Uzbekistan, aimed at fostering the development of smart and green cities and creating a comfortable living environment for the population.

In the course of the meeting, the sides recognized the importance of increasing cooperation in the implementation of modern digital solutions for urban management, the development of standards for green construction, and launching a special program for climate change adaptation in urban areas. These efforts are in line with global efforts to create more sustainable cities and reduce the environmental impact of urbanization.

The discussions also touched on organizing World Clean-Up Day in Uzbekistan and the opening of a UN-Habitat office in Tashkent.