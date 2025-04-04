Kazakhstan, Russia team up to boost AI and Tech innovation

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 4. Kazakhstan’s Prime Minister, Olzhas Bektenov, met with Dmitry Grigorenko, Deputy Chairman of the Government and Head of the Government Staff of the Russian Federation, and discussed several topics related to digitalization, artificial intelligence, investment, and innovative development, Trend reports.

The discussions focused on the progress of agreements reached at the highest level. Due to ongoing communication between the Presidents of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, and Russia, Vladimir Putin, the pace of bilateral cooperation remains strong.



“The participants of the meeting highlighted the growing importance of artificial intelligence and emphasized that digitalization partnerships are a key component of bilateral relations. Collaborative efforts to implement new technologies will act as a catalyst for innovation, foster support for IT entrepreneurs and startup initiatives, enhance the training of skilled professionals, and strengthen information security measures. Additionally, new opportunities for IT specialists will arise with the opening of the Alem.ai International Artificial Intelligence Center in Astana later this year,” stated the press service of the Prime Minister.



In the course of his visit, Dmitry Grigorenko will also explore the activities of leading IT hubs in Kazakhstan, including the Astana Hub technology park, which currently hosts over 1,600 IT companies, with 425 of them having foreign participation, as well as the NU Technopark.



The bilateral trade between Kazakhstan and Russia grew by almost three percent to $27.8 billion by the end of 2024 and has significant potential for further trade, economic, and investment cooperation.