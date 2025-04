BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4.​ Azerbaijan and ACWA Power company discussed seawater desalination project, the country's Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on X , Trend reports.

"We were pleased to meet with Marco Arcelli, the Chief Executive Officer of ACWA Power.

We exchanged views on our cooperation agenda, including the seawater desalination project in Azerbaijan, shared expertise in sustainable energy solutions, and explored potential joint initiatives," the publication reads.