UN-Habitat's Rossbach calls for sustainable urban planning at Samarkand forum

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4. At the Samarkand Investment Forum, Anacláudia Rossbach, the United Nations Under-Secretary-General and Executive Director of UN-Habitat, addressed pressing challenges related to climate change and urbanization in the region. She emphasized the urgent need for cities to adopt sustainable, forward-thinking strategies to tackle environmental and demographic shifts.

Rossbach highlighted the critical role cities play in the global climate crisis, stating, "Cities share responsibility in energy consumption and emissions, accounting for 70%, but they also contribute around 80% of countries' GDPs." She pointed out the growing urbanization in the region, noting that "50% of the population already lives in cities, and this is only increasing."

In her speech, Rossbach underscored that cities must act now to adapt to climate-related events such as floods, fires, heatwaves, and rising temperatures. "This is happening in all regions of the world," she noted, stressing the need for cities to not only prepare for such events but to improve and expand infrastructure to accommodate growing populations.

She also emphasized the importance of urban planning that focuses on people and the environment. "Cities need urban plans and land policies that are people- and environment-oriented," she said. "Solutions should be nature-based, increasing green coverage, public spaces, and promoting sustainable mobility and transportation." Housing, Rossbach added, should be a central concern, particularly in light of the UNHCR's upcoming strategic plan, which focuses on providing well-located, sustainably built, and affordable housing.

"By taking these actions, cities will not only become more resilient but will also increase efficiency and productivity, contributing to economic advancement," she explained. However, she stressed that finance is a crucial element in this process. "The presence and action of development banks is so important," Rossbach remarked, emphasizing the need for strong financial backing to support these urban projects.

Looking ahead, Rossbach discussed the importance of global discussions such as the upcoming Finance for Development Conference in Seville, Spain, and COP in Brazil. UN-Habitat, she said, is working closely with international financial institutions to expand funding for sustainable infrastructure, particularly in the urban and housing sectors. "We are committed to working with you to support communities and cities, in both urban and rural areas, to not only resist but to thrive," she affirmed.

Rossbach concluded by inviting participants to continue the conversation at future forums. "We hope to see you at COP30 in Belém, Brazil, where we aim to strengthen the debate on urbanization and bring together national and local governments, stakeholders, and finance for cities," she said. She also looked forward to the 13th edition of the World Urban Forum in Baku, Azerbaijan, in May 2026, reaffirming UN-Habitat's commitment to working collaboratively with the region.