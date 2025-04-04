European businesses interested in renewables sector dev't in Azerbaijan - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4. European business and investors are interested in developing a dynamic renewable energy sector in Azerbaijan, European Commissioner for Energy and Housing Dan Jørgensen said during the 3rd ministerial meeting of the Green Energy Advisory Council in Baku, Trend reports.

"There is a clear interest from both regional partners and European businesses and investors to develop a dynamic renewable energy sector in Azerbaijan. This opens up great opportunities for the development of regional interconnectivity, market integration, and creation of value chains in the field of clean technologies," he said.

Baku is hosting today the 11th ministerial meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council and the 3rd ministerial meeting of the Green Energy Advisory Council.

The meeting is attended by 24 countries, 7 international financial institutions and 42 energy companies, as well as ministers, deputy ministers and other high-ranking representatives.