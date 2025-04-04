Azerbaijan, EU focus on shots for offshore wind energy dev't in Caspian Sea (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4. The next Azerbaijan-EU roundtable on "Development of Offshore Wind Energy" was held in parallel with the 11th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting and 3rd Green Energy Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting in Baku, Trend reports.

The roundtable, attended by Azerbaijan’s Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov, EU Commissioner for Energy and Housing, Dan Jørgensen, and Giles Dickson, CEO of the WindEurope Association, was focused on offshore wind energy development in the Caspian Sea. Leading companies from Europe’s wind industry and financial institutions participated in the event.

During the meeting, it was brought to light that five areas in Azerbaijan’s slice of the Caspian Sea have been earmarked for offshore wind energy projects. Measurements and monitoring activities are already underway. In the initial phase, wind energy production from these areas is expected to reach four gigawatts, with plans to export it to Europe through the "Caspian-Black Sea-Europe" green energy corridor. It was also noted that other planned interconnectors would be directed toward European countries.

The discussion emphasized the significant potential for cooperation between Azerbaijan and the EU in the offshore wind energy sector. The implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding signed in 2024 between Azerbaijan’s State Agency for Renewable Energy Sources and WindEurope was reviewed, and the next steps were discussed.