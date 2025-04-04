Romania encourages SOCAR to expand presence in its market - minister (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4. Romania encourages Azerbaijan’s state oil company (SOCAR) to expand presence in its market, Romanian Minister of Energy Sebastian-Ioan Burduja told Trend on the sidelines of the 11th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting and the 3rd Green Energy Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting in Baku.

“SOCAR is very active on the local market and we welcome that. We encourage them to expand their presence in Romania, underpinned on this excellent collaboration we have,” he said.

Further, talking about the Black Sea Cable project, which envisages green energy supplies from Azerbaijan to Europe, the minister noted that it is a very ambitious project.

“It will be the longest underwater cable in the world. We're nearing the stage of finalizing the feasibility study, and then we have to secure the financing. We hope for EU grants to cover a lot of it, and then get it done. That will help us both be more energy secure, have cheaper energy, and also clean energy. So, it's really a win-win situation,” Sebastian-Ioan Burduja added.