Slovenian minister commends Azerbaijan’s leadership at COP29

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4. The importance of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Europe is steadily increasing, particularly in the field of green energy. Constructive relations have been established between Azerbaijan and Slovenia. While Slovenia is a small country with energy dependence, it understands the importance of energy supply, recognizing it as a key factor for economic development, said Bojan Kumer, Slovenia's Minister for Environment, Climate, and Energy, Trend reports.

During his address at the 11th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting and 3rd Green Energy Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting, Kumer emphasized that in recent years, the political situation has changed significantly, making the diversification of energy resources and routes more important than ever before.

"Looking at this new reality, reliable partnerships are crucial. Azerbaijan has precisely proven this. Slovenia is committed to this partnership and applauds the European Commission's efforts to strengthen this cooperation," he noted.

The minister further emphasized the importance of the Southern Gas Corridor, which connects the Caspian Sea region to European markets.

"Looking to the future, we must admit that our energy security cannot be limited to natural gas alone. Azerbaijan's presidency at COP29 has become a clear signal that we must act on climate change and address the existing challenges. Therefore, we must take decisive steps and strengthen cooperation in clean green energy and hydrogen.

Slovenia sincerely wishes to strengthen its collaboration with Azerbaijan, particularly in the area of gas supply. Additionally, we are interested in other clean energy technologies and are expanding our cooperation in the energy sector," Kumer concluded.

