Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker visits Heydar Aliyev Square in Uzbekistan's Tashkent (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4. The parliamentary delegation led by Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament, Sahiba Gafarova, currently in the Republic of Uzbekistan on a working visit, visited the Heydar Aliyev Square in the town on 4 April, the parliamentary press service told Trend.

Speaker Gafarova and delegation members visited the Heydar Aliyev Monument situated in the square and placed floral arrangements at its base.

To note, the Heydar Aliyev Square was inaugurated in the presence of the heads of state of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan during the state visit of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to Uzbekistan in 2022. The emergence of the Square speaks of the high standards of friendship and fraternity between our countries.

The buildings surrounding the square in the Tashkent district of Mirabad, with its compact Azerbaijani resident community, were overhauled; the square was built anew completely. A park was made there, and every condition is in place for the residents’ leisure.

