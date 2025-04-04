EU, Central Asia to sign key deal on critical raw materials

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4. The EU will sign joint declaration on critical raw materials cooperation with Central Asia, said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at the EU-Central Asia summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, Trend reports.

Von der Leyen highlighted the existing cooperation agreements with Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan on critical materials, stating, "Today, we are taking this partnership to the next level by signing a joint declaration of intent on critical raw materials. This will attract significant private investment to the region. This partnership will benefit both Europe and Central Asia, as your strategic autonomy aligns with our strategic interests."

"Your countries are rich in natural resources. The region holds 40% of the world's manganese reserves, as well as vast deposits of lithium, graphite, and other minerals. These minerals are the lifeblood of the global economy in the future, but they also attract global players," she said.

She also noted that Europe is focused not just on raw material extraction but on developing local industries. "Europe approaches this differently. We want to be your partners in growing your local industries. It's crucial that the added value stays within the region," she added.

Von der Leyen emphasized that European companies are already heavily invested in the region, citing the Almalyk Mining and Metallurgical Complex in Uzbekistan as a key example, where 1.6 billion euros have been invested. "This project is not just about copper extraction; it's also about local mineral processing. It creates jobs and adds value," she explained.

The European Commission President expressed confidence that, by working together, local industries could be developed throughout the entire value chain—from mining to processing. "We can open new laboratories, train workers locally. We want to create long-term partnerships that will benefit our citizens and their children, ensuring a secure future," she concluded.