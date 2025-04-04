We are actively developing our hydropower potential with our own investments - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4. We can imagine that Azerbaijan will play an even more important role for our partners with respect to energy security, said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the 11th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting and the 3rd Green Energy Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting, Trend reports.

Noting that there are already signed agreements with the investors, the head of state emphasized: “Contracts with our investors on solar and wind power stations will allow us to have 6 GW of solar and wind energy by 2030. As I said, that will save a lot of natural gas which we currently use to produce electricity domestically, and all of that will all be available for export. We are actively developing this sector with our own investments. There is also hydropower potential today in the territories of East Zangezur and Karabakh, which were liberated from Armenian occupation.”