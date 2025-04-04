EU rolls out sleeves to boost consumer access to Azerbaijani gas

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4.​ The EU is working to upgrade the relevant infrastructure to ensure access to Azerbaijani gas for more consumers, European Commissioner for Energy and Housing Dan Jørgensen said during the 3rd Ministerial Meeting of the Green Energy Advisory Council, Trend reports.

"All interested parties are united by the desire to increase gas supplies from Azerbaijan to regional markets in the coming years. In the EU, we are already working on modernizing the relevant infrastructure to ensure access to Azerbaijani gas for a larger number of consumers, and we are also jointly striving to reduce methane emissions. Following Azerbaijan’s successes at COP29 last year, we want to seize this moment and accelerate the energy transition," Jørgensen noted.

According to him, this entails a threefold augmentation of renewable energy utilization and a twofold enhancement of energy efficiency advancements on a global scale by the year 2030. This also entails operationalizing strategic initiatives aimed at optimizing energy grid infrastructures and enhancing storage systems (Grids and Storage Pledge) alongside the Global Methane Pledge.

"Let me take this opportunity to congratulate Azerbaijan on the work done last year regarding methane. It is encouraging that Azerbaijan is taking the lead in this area in the region," Jørgensen added.

