Moldova relies on Azerbaijani gas imports to secure energy supply - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4. Moldova plays an important role in the Southern Gas Corridor initiative and was the first country to commercialize the Greece-Bulgaria gas interconnector, said the Moldovan Minister of Energy, Dorin Junghietu, Trend reports.

In his speech at the 11th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting and 3rd Green Energy Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting, Junghietu noted that natural gas will continue to play a crucial role in Moldova's energy structure.

"This will expand our renewable energy potential. Therefore, we would like to see the vertical corridor develop. This is a key project for the future of Moldova's energy sector. Overall, the continuous diversification of supply sources, including imports from Azerbaijan, will enable us to meet our energy needs.

Moldova remains fully committed to the Southern Gas Corridor. We are also dedicated to common interests such as energy security, sustainability, and market integration. Together, we can overcome challenges, create new opportunities, and ensure a safer, more prosperous energy future for us all," the Moldovan minister added.

