Azerbaijan's SOCAR moots petrochemical co-op opportunities with Romanian company

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4.​ President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) Rovshan Najaf met with Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Romanian Chimcomplex S.A. company Stefan Vuza, a source in SOCAR told Trend.

According to the source, the meeting highlighted the importance of the existing relations between the companies and emphasized the importance of the discussions held during the meeting.

During the conversation, information was provided on the general activities and plans of the companies, opportunities for cooperation in the petrochemical sector were discussed, and views were exchanged on other issues of mutual interest.

SOCAR penetrated the Romanian market via its subsidiary SOCAR Petroleum S.A. in 2011, subsequently establishing a robust infrastructure of fuel distribution points across the country. Consequently, it emerged as a significant stakeholder within the fuel distribution sector in Romania. To date, SOCAR's capital infusion into the Romanian economic landscape has catalyzed the creation of roughly 800 employment opportunities, with a trajectory of ongoing expansion.



SOCAR boasts an extensive infrastructure comprising 79 operational stations across Romania, complemented by a strategic network of four logistics hubs located in Teiuș, Onești, Constanța, and Ploiești.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel