Croatia boosts energy sector influence thanks to cooperation with Azerbaijan - state secretary

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4. Croatia strengthens its energy sector position through cooperation with Azerbaijan, said Vedran Špehar, State Secretary of the Ministry of Economy of Croatia, during the 11th Ministerial Meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Consultative Council and the 3rd Ministerial Meeting of the Green Energy Consultative Council in Baku, Trend reports.

"Croatia is committed to ensuring clean and affordable energy while transitioning to a green economy in line with Europe’s climate policy by 2050. Through the REPowerEU program, we are becoming a regional energy hub by expanding our LNG terminal to 6.1 billion cubic meters by 2026, with investments of 559 million euros. We are also investing in new pipelines in Slovenia and Hungary. Our partnership with Azerbaijan, strengthened since 2024 through gas supplies from SOCAR, supports key projects like the Southern Gas Corridor and the Ionian-Adriatic Pipeline," he said.

The 11th Ministerial Meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Consultative Council and the 3rd Ministerial Meeting of the Green Energy Consultative Council are taking place in Baku on April 4.

Representatives from 24 countries, including Azerbaijan and the European Union, along with seven international financial institutions and 42 energy companies, are attending the event. Ministers, deputy ministers, and other high-ranking officials are participating.

Documents related to green energy are expected to be signed during the meeting.