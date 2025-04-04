EBRD set to expand role in supporting Turkmenistan’s development plans

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, April 4. President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov met with the President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), Odile Renaud-Basso, Trend reports via the country's Foreign Affairs.

The sides discussed strengthening international partnerships, intensifying cooperation with financial institutions, and the long-standing collaboration between Turkmenistan and the EBRD. Odile Renaud-Basso highly praised Turkmenistan’s economic development and expressed interest in expanding mutually beneficial ties.

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov emphasized the importance of EBRD’s involvement in projects such as the “North-South” and “East-West” transport corridors, as well as in the development of green energy. Additionally, prospects for cooperation in water resources management and agriculture, including the construction of irrigation systems, were discussed.

Highlighting the importance of interaction between national banks and the private sector with the EBRD, the Turkmen leader underscored the need to enhance financial and credit services for the development of small and medium-sized businesses.

In conclusion, both sides expressed confidence in further strengthening their partnership and exchanged best wishes for continued success.

Overall, the EBRD has invested more than 350 million euros in Turkmenistan across 87 projects. It has a loan portfolio of 12 million euros for projects in Turkmenistan as of February 28, 2025. This portfolio supports 11 projects in the country.