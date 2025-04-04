Saudi Arabia sees Azerbaijan as strategic partner in shaping sustainable energy future

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia views Central Asian countries and Azerbaijan not only as friends but also as strategic partners in shaping a sustainable energy future, said Nasser bin Hadi Al-Qahtani, Assistant Minister of Energy for Electricity Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Trend reports.

He made the remarks during the 11th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting and the 3rd Green Energy Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting in Baku.

“Through close cooperation, we can enhance our collective impact, accelerate the adoption of clean energy technologies, and thus contribute to the well-being of both our peoples and future generations. One of the key pillars of this shared vision is the Green Corridor Initiative, which supports the development of a more sustainable and interconnected energy system linking Central Asia and Europe,” he said.

The 11th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting and the 3rd Green Energy Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting are underway in Baku.

The event brings together 24 countries, including Azerbaijan and the European Union, 7 international financial institutions and 42 energy companies. Ministers, deputy ministers and other high-level representatives will participate in the event.

Documents related to green energy are scheduled to be signed during the meeting.