ACG, “Shahdeniz” and “Absheron” provide energy security for many countries - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4. Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli, Shahdeniz, and Absheron provide energy security for many countries,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the 11th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting and the 3rd Green Energy Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting, Trend reports.

“Many more oil and gas fields will become operational within several years. Contracts have been signed, and the working program has been approved. The construction of pipelines – such as the Baku-Tbilisi-Jeyhan and Baku-Supsa oil pipelines, and the Southern Gas Corridor - was carried out in cooperation, as I said, by all the actors,” the head of state added.