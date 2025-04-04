Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Partnership with Azerbaijan stands vital to EU's efforts in diversifying gas supply - official

Economy Materials 4 April 2025 13:38 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: AZERTAC

Alyona Pavlenko
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4. The European Union's (EU) collaboration with Azerbaijan within the framework of the Southern Gas Corridor plays a key role in diversifying the EU's gas supply and reducing its dependence on Russian gas, said EU Commissioner for Energy and Housing, Dan Jørgensen, Trend reports.

Speaking at the 11th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting and 3rd Green Energy Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting, Jørgensen expressed hope that gas supplied from Azerbaijan via pipelines will play a significant role in the EU's transition to net-zero emissions in the coming years.

"For this reason, we aim to expand the scope of our trade cooperation. Additionally, enhancing the operations of the corridor, improving the gas sector, strengthening energy security, and developing the electricity grid are among our key goals. However, our actions are not limited to crisis management – we must also identify strategic pathways for the future.

In this context, the development of a green energy corridor between the South Caucasus and the EU is one of our priority issues. There are various ideas, technologies, and routes available in this field. Our main task now is to bring these promising ideas together to ensure the effective operation of the green energy corridor. There is great potential and a spirit of cooperation in this direction, and both sides are interested in this initiative," he said.

