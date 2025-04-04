Partnership with Azerbaijan stands vital to EU's efforts in diversifying gas supply - official

"For this reason, we aim to expand the scope of our trade cooperation. Additionally, enhancing the operations of the corridor, improving the gas sector, strengthening energy security, and developing the electricity grid are among our key goals. However, our actions are not limited to crisis management – we must also identify strategic pathways for the future.

In this context, the development of a green energy corridor between the South Caucasus and the EU is one of our priority issues. There are various ideas, technologies, and routes available in this field. Our main task now is to bring these promising ideas together to ensure the effective operation of the green energy corridor. There is great potential and a spirit of cooperation in this direction, and both sides are interested in this initiative," he said.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel