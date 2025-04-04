Partnership with Azerbaijan stands vital to EU's efforts in diversifying gas supply - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4. The European Union's
(EU) collaboration with Azerbaijan within the framework of the
Southern Gas Corridor plays a key role in diversifying the EU's gas
supply and reducing its dependence on Russian gas, said EU
Commissioner for Energy and Housing, Dan Jørgensen, Trend reports.
Speaking at the 11th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council
Ministerial Meeting and 3rd Green Energy Advisory Council
Ministerial Meeting, Jørgensen expressed hope that gas supplied
from Azerbaijan via pipelines will play a significant role in the
EU's transition to net-zero emissions in the coming years.
"For this reason, we aim to expand the scope of our trade
cooperation. Additionally, enhancing the operations of the
corridor, improving the gas sector, strengthening energy security,
and developing the electricity grid are among our key goals.
However, our actions are not limited to crisis management – we must
also identify strategic pathways for the future.
In this context, the development of a green energy corridor
between the South Caucasus and the EU is one of our priority
issues. There are various ideas, technologies, and routes available
in this field. Our main task now is to bring these promising ideas
together to ensure the effective operation of the green energy
corridor. There is great potential and a spirit of cooperation in
this direction, and both sides are interested in this initiative,"
he said.
Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News
Agency's WhatsApp channel