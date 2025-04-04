EU strives to broaden its engagement with Central Asia

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, April 4. The EU is considering new areas of engagement with Central Asia, the President of the European Council António Costa said at the EU-Central Asia summit in Samarkand, Trend reports.

"In recent years, we adopted a new EU strategy for Central Asia in 2019 and a general roadmap for strengthening cooperation in 2023. These have provided a new impetus, also supported by the EU's Global Gateway strategy, to strengthen our cooperation. We are now considering new areas of cooperation, including the digital sector, transport links, and cooperation on critical raw materials," he said.

According to Costa, the EU and the Central Asian countries have worked together very effectively in recent years and have already made significant progress.

"The European Union is one of the major investors in Central Asia and the second-largest trading partner. We now need to take our economic cooperation to the next level. Climate change is a key issue where we must act together for mutual success in areas of global stability, security, and prosperity. Issues such as the lack of water resources, air pollution, and the loss of biodiversity lead to economic disruptions and harm our regions," he added.

