Kazakhstan keen raising nuclear power plant to cut emissions for enhanced energy security

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 4. Kazakhstan, which produces nearly 40 percent of the world's uranium and with 10 percent of global electricity generated from nuclear energy, plans to build its first nuclear power plant to reduce emissions and enhance energy security, said Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in his speech at the Samarkand Climate Forum, Trend reports.

"We welcome the new collective quantitative goal of COP29 on climate financing. Kazakhstan is proud of its membership in the Green Climate Fund and the Loss and Damage Fund, contributing to global efforts to support vulnerable countries," Tokayev said.

The President of Kazakhstan also reminded of the importance of transitioning to renewable energy in the country's strategy.

"Renewable energy is the foundation of our strategy. We are implementing one of the largest green hydrogen production projects in the world. Wind and solar power plants have been launched in collaboration with global corporate leaders," he said.

At the end of his speech, Tokayev noted that Kazakhstan continues to actively work towards achieving sustainable development goals and making a significant contribution to international efforts in combating climate change.

