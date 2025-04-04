We have to expand South Caucasus Pipeline, TANAP and TAP - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4. “The Southern Gas Corridor works at full capacity. Whether it's South Caucasus Pipeline, TANAP and TAP, three integral parts of Southern Gas Corridor fully packed,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the 11th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting and the 3rd Green Energy Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting, Trend reports.

“Now they work at full capacity. So we need to expand. For that, we will need, of course, financing. We come to a very important point, which we raised on several occasions, that international financial institutions, which decided to stop financing fossil fuel projects, probably, will reconsider their policy,” added the President.